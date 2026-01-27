Meet Juhi Chawla From Riyadh, Internet compares THIS influencer with the 'richest Indian actress' - Watch her viral reaction videos

Trending video of the day: Internet can be a fun place, especially when netizens find a celebrity lookalike. In a similar incident, social media user went gaga over a Riyadh-based influencer who has shot to fame for her uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla. Some even called her Juhi's doppelganger, while others went on to enquire whether she is actually actress's daughter? Finally, the digital content creator cleared the air in her videos.

Meet Juhi Chawla's Lookalike

Known by the name The Twinternet, this Riyadh-based influencer put up a video addressing the rumours and shared how her real mother was a fashion icon of her time. She posted photos of parents' wedding and talked about her roots. The reel didn't go unnoticed and reached the actress Juhi Chawla herself - with the 'richest Indian actress' dropping a like on the post too.

The actress captioned the post reading, 'To settle the constant juhi chawla comments.' In the video, she says, "No, I'm not Juhi Chawla’s daughter, but my actual mother was and is a total babe and she was a fashion icon of her time. Let me show you. Her effortless cool girl energy is just iconic. Can we have a moment for the way my dad is looking at my mum? So cute."

Netizens React To Juhi Chawla's Lookalike

Several users commented on her videos, pointing out her uncanny resemblance with the 'richest Indian actress'. One person wrote: Juhi Chawla liked this reel

Another one said: Such a beautiful pic of your parents. No doubt you look like Juhi Chawla, and have a lovely mother

'Beautiful family, you do look alot like Juhi Chawla,' a user commented.

One person wrote: A very beautiful picture of your parents! You look like Juhi Chawla! Your family is very beautiful!

Meet Richest Indian Actress

Bollywood actress and former Miss India, Juhi Chawla is the richest Indian actress with an estimated net worth of Rs 7790 crore (almost $880 million), mostly driven by her stake in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL team, as per the 2025 Hurun India Rich List. Actor Shah Rukh Khan is the richest of all with Rs 12490 crore net worth.

Other top-earning actresses include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas respectively.