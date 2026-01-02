Meet Leela Khemka: Drashti Dhami Shares First Pictures Of One-Year-Old Daughter; Rubina Dilaik Reacts

New Delhi: Popular television actor Drashti Dhami surprised her fans on New Year’s Day by introducing her one-year-old daughter, Leela, to the world. On January 1, the actor shared a carousel of pictures from her birthday celebrations, offering the first clear glimpse of her little one.

The post was shared with a heartwarming caption, Drashti wrote, “Hello World! Meet Ms. Leela Khemka.” The photos appear to be from October 22, 2025, marking a special family celebration. In one of the pictures, Drashti is seen posing with her husband Niraj Khemka and their daughter, with the family radiating warmth and joy.

While the couple had revealed their daughter’s name in November last year, this marked Leela’s first face reveal, making the post even more special for fans.

The post quickly drew love from Drashti’s industry friends. Jennifer Winget commented, “Little angel!” Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Aaawww! Pretty mom ki such a beautiful girl,” while Shabir Ahluwalia reacted with heart emojis. Kritika Kamra also joined in, writing, “Hiiii Leela.”

Drashti and Niraj had announced the birth of their daughter in October 2024 through a touching Instagram post. “Straight from heaven into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start,” the couple wrote, revealing that their baby was born on October 22, 2024. Drashti had earlier shared her pregnancy news with fans on June 14.

About Drashti Dhami’s Career

A well-known face on Indian television, Drashti Dhami has been part of several hit shows, including Dil Mill Gayye, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

From 2019 onwards, the actor has consciously reduced the number of projects she takes up, opting for selective roles. She has also made a successful transition to OTT, with series such as The Empire and Duranga featuring prominently in her recent work. Drashti was last seen in Duranga, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah.