Meet 'Maalik Ki Dhadkan' Aka Manushi Chhillar In Rajkummar Rao-Starrer 'Maalik'; Naamumkin Song Out - Watch

New Delhi: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to enthrall in a never-seen-before role in her next release Maalik. All set for a July 11 release, the makers of the highly anticipated gangster drama, have finally released Manushi Chhillar's look in the movie.

Meet Manushi Chhillar In Maalik

Dressed up in a simple yet traditional Indian attire, Manushi looks ethereal and beautiful in the look poster, that features her and her Maalik lead actor Rajkummar Rao. Introduced as 'Maalik Ki Dhadkan' the poster sees Manushi and Rajkummar looking picture perfect together. Rajkummar Rao, introduced Manushi's character and penned, "Jinke bina chalti nahi #Maalik ki dhadkan, unse hogi aaj mulaqaat"

Directed by Pulkit and jointly produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film showcases the Miss World in a role and character that she has not essayed yet on the big screen.

While the poster showcases nothing but love and chemistry between the leading pair, given that Maalik is an intense gangster drama, there is speculation about how Manushi's character contains more layers than just meets the eye.

Meanwhile, the makers have also released the first track titled 'Naamumkin'. This soulful track captures the softer side of a ruthless gangster as he falls deeply in love with Manushi's character. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the vocals are by Varun Jain and Shreya Ghoshal.

Maalik Star Cast And Release

Maalik also boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring legendary actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, alongside powerful performers like Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire in pivotal roles. As per sources, Manushi's character, which was being kept under the wraps, will be seen playing a crucial role and makers want to keep it that way till its D-Day.

Netizens also commented on Manushi's look in the poster. After the release of Maalik, Manushi will next be seen in Tehran, where she will be sharing screen space with John Abraham.

Directed by Pulkit, known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik is slated to release in cinemas on July 11, 2025.