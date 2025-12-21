Meet Madhuri Dixit’s Elder Son Arin Nene, Who Built A Career In Technology And Works At Apple; Check What He Studied

New Delhi: While Madhuri Dixit continues to remain a formidable presence on screen with her upcoming project Mrs Deshpande, her sons have quietly carved out lives far removed from the world of cinema. Unlike many star kids who step into acting, Arin and Ryan Nene have charted their own professional journeys, firmly rooted in technology and academics.

Madhuri married renowned cardiovascular surgeon Dr Shriram Nene in 1999, following which she moved to the United States and lived there for more than a decade. The couple welcomed their first son, Arin, in March 2003, and their younger son, Ryan, in March 2005. In 2011, the family relocated to Mumbai, bringing with them a strong academic foundation shaped by their years in the US.

Speaking in an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Madhuri had shared that Arin always showed curiosity beyond the limelight. While he briefly explored the idea of films, his interests gradually leaned towards technology and music. From an early age, he managed to balance both—studying computer science while nurturing his love for music.

Arin went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Business Administration at the University of Southern California. After completing his studies, he stepped into the tech industry and is currently working at Apple as a Machine Learning Engineer, as per details available on his professional profile. Alongside his role in technology, Arin continues to create and produce music, keeping his artistic side alive.

Younger son Ryan, meanwhile, has shown little interest in films as well. Deeply inclined towards STEM subjects, he is focused on technology, engineering, and mathematics and is currently continuing his higher education at USC.

Despite being the children of one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars, Arin and Ryan Nene exemplify how success can take many forms—far away from arc lights and red carpets.



