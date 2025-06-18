Meet Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC — The Hero Of Battle Of Rezang La Farhan Akhtar Brings To Life In 120 Bahadur

New Delhi: In 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar brings to the screen the inspiring story of Major Shaitan Singh, PVC — a national hero whose courage shaped one of the most legendary last stands in Indian military history during the 1962 India-China war.

Born in 1924 in Rajasthan, Major Shaitan Singh was the commanding officer of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. On 18th November 1962, at the snowbound heights of Rezang La in Ladakh, he and 119 soldiers stood their ground against an overwhelming Chinese assault. Their relentless resistance ensured the protection of the strategic Chushul airstrip — etching their names into the annals of valour.

For his unparalleled leadership and supreme sacrifice, Major Shaitan Singh was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour.

120 Bahadur is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Amit Chandrra under Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, and directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai. The story and screenplay are by Rajiv G Menon, with dialogues by Sumit Arora, music by Amit Trivedi, and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

An Excel Entertainment production, 120 Bahadur hits cinemas on 21st November 2025.