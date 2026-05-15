Meet Malayalam actress Meera Vasudevan, who said she 'wasted 17 years of my life on 3 stupid marriages'

New Delhi: Popular South Indian actress Meera Vasudevan recently opened up on her three failed marriages. In a conversation with Dhanya Varma, the actress looked back on her personal life and how it impacted her professional choices and growth.

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Meera Vasudevan on her failed marriages

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Meera said, "I often tell my son... I wasted 17 years of my life on three stupid marriages. I could have achieved so much during that time by working intelligently. I could have focused on things I love, such as cinema, fitness, or building a great social circle for myself."

She added, "I could have done so much more with my life, but I couldn't. I could have spent a lot of time with my father, mother, and sister. Instead, I wasted that time on others... I wasted so much time in relationships with people who never really took me seriously or respected me."

In one of her older interviews with Movie World Media, she shared, "I had already accepted that these things would happen. I have made mistakes, and I have nothing to hide. Now, I need to move forward with my life. I am currently very busy with my career and very happy in life. I am in a very beautiful phase in my life right now."

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Who is Meera Vasedevan?

Meera Vasudevan has worked primarily in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Telugu language. She made her debut into the film industry happened through the 2003 satirical film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, alongside Milind Soman. She is best known for her part in the Malayalam soap opera Kudumbavilakku and Madhuranombarakattu.

Meera's younger sister Ashwini shot to fame as a child artist in Salman Khan-starrer Jaanam Samjha Karo. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in arts, Psychology and English literature, she became a successful model, appearing in many ad films, shooting into fame.

Meera tied the knot with Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar in 2005 and got divorced in July 2010. In 2012, she married Malayalam actor John Kokken, with whom she has a son and got separated in 2016.

Meera married Vipin Puthiyankam in 2024 but this marriage also didn't work and in 2025, they got divorced.