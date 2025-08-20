Meet Man Who Dropped Out Of College To Become India’s First Hindi Comic At NYC’s Madison Square Garden – His Staggering Net Worth Will Shock You

New Delhi: Comedian Zakir Khan has once again made headlines with his historic performance at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. Over the years, he has become a household name for making Indians laugh with his signature tagline: “Sakht Launda.”

Zakir Khan has now etched his name in history as the first Indian comic to bring Hindi stand-up to the legendary Madison Square Garden, performing in front of a packed audience of 6,000 fans.

For Zakir, whose journey began in a humble household in Indore, this isn’t just a personal triumph, it’s a moment of pride for fans across the country.

Coming from a family deeply rooted in music, his grandfather, Ustad Moinuddin Khan, was a renowned sarangi player, and his father a music teacher Zakir himself trained in the sitar. However, destiny had other plans.

He dropped out of college and decided to pursue his passion for comedy. In fact, Zakir once revealed on Kaun Banega Crorepati that he had been jobless for three years before his big break.

That break came in 2012 when he won Comedy Central’s India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian, introducing audiences to his now-iconic phrase “Sakht Launda.” His unique blend of shayari, humor, and life lessons quickly won him millions of fans.

Zakir Khan's Net Worth

According to Sovrenn, his net worth is estimated at Rs 26.6 crore (USD 3.2 million). His earnings flow from sold-out tours, OTT specials, YouTube content, podcasts, as well as acting and producing ventures.

Beyond stand-up, Zakir has carved a niche as a writer, storyteller, and cultural voice shaping India’s pop culture. In 2023, he had already scripted history by becoming the first Asian comedian to perform solo at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The milestone at Madison Square Garden has drawn admiration from Bollywood and the entertainment world alike. Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Zareen Khan, and Armaan Malik sent their love with Malik calling the achievement “insanity.” Fellow comedian Vir Das, who has also taken Indian comedy global, described Zakir’s feat as nothing short of extraordinary.