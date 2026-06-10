Meet Mika Singh: Owner of 99 houses, a 100-acre farmhouse, private jet, and luxury cars worth crores

Mika Singh's net worth: Singer Mika Singh is celebrating his 49th birthday today. Born on 10 Jun 1977, he is a super successful Indian playback singer, composer, actor, and live performer. His real name is Amrik Singh and he is known as Bollywood's ultimate 'Party Anthem King' for his energetic and high-octane vocal style. Son of the late Ajmer Singh Chandan (musician and farmer) and Balbir Kaur (State-level wrestler), he is also famously known as the youngest brother of iconic Punjabi pop star Daler Mehndi. Let's have a look at his luxury lifestyle, earnings, net worth, car collection, and more.

Mika Singh's iconic songs

Mika Singh made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with his solo hit 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', he has voiced some of the biggest dance hits in modern Indian cinema like 'Mauja Hi Mauja' (Jab We Met), 'Subah Hone Na De' (Desi Boyz), 'Dhinka Chika' (Ready), 'Chinta Ta Chita' (Rowdy Rathore), 'Aankh Marey' (Simmba), and 'Pushpa Pushpa' (Pushpa 2: The Rule).

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Mika Singh's latest songs list includes recent tracks like 'Sheher Ghumawa,' 'Chhori,' and 'Le Le Meri Jaan.' He has also given tracks like 'Vyah Karwado Ji' and 'Bad Boys' for 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Mika Singh's net worth

With a career spanning over 28 years, Mika Singh has an estimated net worth of around Rs 70-82 Crore. That’s fueled by his massively lucrative musical career, private performances, and a massive real estate empire. Mika is known for his incredibly lavish lifestyle, and has transitioned from a pop icon into a major self-made real estate mogul. He also has over 16.2 million followers on Instagram.

Mika Singh's real estate and extravagant assets

Mika Singh has invested his earnings from the music industry into real estate. He reportedly owns 99 residential properties scattered across multiple cities in India, and will bring that number to 100 very soon, he said in an interview with Pinkvilla. The singer also shares videos and pics from his properties.

Mika Singh is also famous for his 100-acre farmhouse. It is a sprawling retreat that includes a 25-acre private lake, 7 personal boats, his pet dogs, and beautiful horses.

Mika frequently charters and travels via a private jet to maintain a demanding tour schedule. He also shares videos from his jet.

Mika Singh's fleet of luxury cars

Mika Singh loves luxury cars and has a massive passion for elite automobiles and high-end utility vehicles. He owns a Lamborghini Gallardo, which costs around Rs 3 crore and is an Italian high-performance supercar. Mika has a Hummer H2 / H3 worth around Rs 80 Lakh, and he is also the first Indian artist to import a custom golden-colored Hummer.

Apart from that, he owns a Porsche Panamera worth around Rs 1.46 Crore, which is an ultra-luxury four-door sports saloon. He also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLS / Maybach, a Ford Mustang, and a Sonalika Tractor for his 100-acre farm.

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Mika Singh's income and earnings

Mika Singh's major source of income is singing. With his successful career, Mika Singh commands a fee of approximately Rs 20-22 lakh per song for mainstream Bollywood movie tracks. He also charges between Rs 30-50 lakh per performance for live shows and weddings.

Mika also earns a massive contractual fee per season to serve as a judge or guest star on reality shows. He also runs his own music label and actively flips commercial land assets for high returns. Beyond his musical career, Mika Singh believes in giving back to society and also runs an NGO that focuses on supporting women's livelihood and education.

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