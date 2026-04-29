Meet model-influencer Juhi Bhatt, Ranveer Allahabadia introduces stunning girlfriend to social media world!

New Delhi: Famous Indian YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, aka Beer Biceps recently dropped stunning photos on social media introducing model-influencer Juhi Bhatt. This time he actually 'hard launched' his GF and how! Fans finally got to see their mushy pictures and many commented on the timeline.

Ranveer Allahabadia took to Instagram and wrote: Sun, moon, stars & everything in between Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have #HardLaunchFromTheMara

Many celebrities reacted to the post and congratulated the couple. Actress Sargun Mehta, filmmaker Farah Khan, Orry and Ashish Chanchali among many others wished them.

ALSO READ: Who is Juhi Bhatt? Meet Ranveer Allahbadia's girlfriend as they twin at Wankhede Stadium in whites - VIDEO, Pics

Meet Juhi Bhatt

Juhi Bhatt is a famous model and Instagram influencer with over 468K following. She is from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and most of her posts are fashion-related. Juhi has collaborated with brands like Tira and content platforms such as FilterCopy in their video titled 'When You Break Up With Your Job' among others. Juhi and Ranveer first sparked dating rumours around in Diwali 2025.

ALSO READ: Kunal Kamra lashes out at Ranveer Allahbadia on X, calls him 'contraceptive for creativity'

Interestingly, YouTuber and podcaster was spotted exiting the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai after the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. A video of him walking in with his rumoured girlfriend Juhi Bhatt went viral on social media.

Earlier, Ranveer posted a Diwali greetings online and at the same time fans spotted that Juhi Bhatt also shared a photo, in which the rangoli photo posted by both looked similar. This led to major speculation over them being a couple.

Before Juhi Bhatt, Ranveer Allahbadia was rumoured to be dating Nikki Sharma.

The ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

For the uninitiated, Ranveer Allahbadia landed in controversy in 2025 after appearing on an episode of India's Got Latent, where a question he posed to a contestant drew sharp reactions online. A section of viewers found the remark offensive, leading to backlash on social media and FIRs reportedly being filed against Allahbadia and the show’s host, Samay Raina.