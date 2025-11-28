A new twist has emerged in the controversy surrounding what was supposed to be the high profile wedding of singer composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. The ceremony scheduled for November 23 was postponed and social media discussions have now pushed a choreographer named Nandika Dwivedi into the spotlight. Allegedly the reason of their fallout according to once reddit post is a choreographer that the to be groom was involved with and internet has now finally found the rumoured choreographer (atleast they would like to think so).

The drama intensified after model Mary D’Costa publicly released screenshots of alleged conversations where Palash reportedly flirted with her and asked to meet. Soon after, a Reddit post went viral in which another woman claimed that Palash had contacted her for explicit conversations.

Reddit users have now introduced a new angle, claiming that dancer and choreographer Nandika Dwivedi is also involved. One Redditor shared a detailed account alleging that Palash was unfaithful the night before the wedding and was caught in a compromising situation with Nandika.

A user wrote in the thread that Palash “actually cheated and now paying PR firms to curate these hospital admit news curated hospital visits and even paying meme pages for whitewashing but nothing is working now.”

Another part of the same account read that Nandika had been assigned by the Bosco team to train Palash for his choreography and that Gulnaaz was working with Smriti. The user claimed that cricketer Shreyanka Patil caught Palash and the choreographer involved and they were “caught red handed by Smriti.”

The post further alleged that a heated argument broke out between both families and that Smriti’s brother confronted Palash, during which Palash suffered minor injuries. It added that his father later experienced chest pain and was taken to a hospital. According to the Redditor, by the time guests woke up they were informed that the wedding had been cancelled due to the condition of Smriti’s father.

According to the same online claims, Smriti was inconsolable and her close friends stayed by her side for support. The post also alleged that the choreographer “ran away from the venue immediately” once the situation escalated.

None of these statements have been verified. Neither Smriti nor Palash nor Nandika has issued any public comment.

It’s confirmed @Palash_Muchhal has cheated on our beloved Smriti Mandhana.



The side chick is Nandika Dwivedi.

Smriti’s close friend and cricketer Shreyanka caught Palash and the girl in full bang bang mode and they were caught red handed by Smriti. pic.twitter.com/QNVhPdMix6 — Cricketing Jay (@CricketingJay) November 27, 2025

Who is Nandika Dwivedi?

Away from the rumours, Nandika Dwivedi is a young dancer, choreographer and instructor building her career in the industry. As per available online information she has collaborated with well known choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, the duo behind the viral hit Besos featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Shikhar Dhawan. She was also the lead dancer in Mansimran’s music video Tere Piche. Nandika was reportedly part of the Bosco dance team and was appointed to train Palash for his wedding choreography sessions.

Social media users believe that this professional connection may have contributed to the speculation, although there has been no confirmation from any official associated with the choreography team.

Another report states that Nandika is based in Mumbai and holds a BCom degree from Delhi University. She has also completed her MBA from IMT Ghaziabad. She works as a dancer, choreographer and personal instructor and has collaborated with noted names in the industry including Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji.

The wedding controversy continues

Speculation around the postponed wedding grew after Mary D’Costa shared screenshots of alleged messages and another woman accused Palash of inappropriate calls on Reddit. These claims remain unverified. Amid this online scrutiny, Nandika’s name entered the conversation through a single Reddit post that did not provide any evidence.

Reports continue to state that she was assigned to coach Palash for the wedding choreography while another instructor worked with Smriti. The rumoured connection has appeared solely through social media speculation.

As online discussions continue to rise, fans have expressed disappointment and concern for Smriti Mandhana. Her close friends and teammates are reportedly supporting her during this difficult period. With no official statement from the individuals involved, the question remains unresolved. Who exactly is Nandika Dwivedi and what is the truth behind her sudden association with this controversy?