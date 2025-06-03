Meet Nicolas Aujula, Famous Hypnotherapist Whose SHOCKING 2025 Predictions Are Now Going Viral: 'We Will See Horrific Acts Of Human Evil...'

New Delhi: In the testing times and chaos around the world, some world-famous psychics and astrologers who made some predictions back in time are now hitting the viral button. Remember famous blind mystic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga, whose predictions have often caught attention? Well, now meet Nicolas Aujula, a UK-based famous psychic whose 2025 predictions are now making readers wonder about the solid coincidence.

Meet Nicolas Aujula

According to New York Post.com, the 38-year-old London hypnotherapist Nicolas Aujula, predicted that war could break out by the middle of this year due to a “lack of compassion in the world."

Shocking Predictions 2025

Based on his psychic visions, “We will see horrific acts of human evil and violence toward each other in the name of religion and nationalism.” He believes WWIII could erupt by mid-year, with the UK no longer immune to its reach.

Coincidentally, earlier this month, Pakistan and India faced testing times. After 26 tourists were attacked in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir in a ghastly terror attack. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor where India launched missile strikes on Pakistan, in a military campaign.

While China and Turkey's support to Pakistan amid the crisis invited criticism, on the other hand ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is heating up again.

Nicolas Aujula's Predictions

Nicolas Aujula's past predictions too caught attention. Reportedly, he had predicted that Donald Trump would make a political comeback in 2024. He also spoke about the rising influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

(This is based on general information and reports based online. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)