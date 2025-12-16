Pakistani Viral Sensation: Internet is a fun place, especially when it comes to social media and digital content. We have seen so many budding creators getting fame overnight with either praise or memes coming their way. Today, let's get to know more about Pakistani viral sensation 'Sarsarahat Girl' Alina Amir - who is she and why she got famous?

Who Is Alina Amir?

Alina Amir is a Pakistani influencer and digital content creator who has amassed a massive fan following - all thanks to her lip-syncing viral videos. She has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone with 250 posts. She also shares pictures and videos on beauty and fashion.

What's 'Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai'

She shot to fame after her lip-syncing video on Parineeti Chopra's dialogue 'Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai' from Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) went viral in India and Pakistan. She came to be known as the 'Sarsarahat Girl'.

The full dialogue goes: “Meri body mein sensations hote hai. Pills unko control karte hain. Kaise sensations? Sensations jaise sarsarahaat, sansanahaat, gudhgudahaat, dagmagahaat, fararahaat, thartharahat, kapkakahaat, jhatpatahaat.”

According to Bollywoodshaadis.com, Alina earns around USD 1200 per post - due to her massive following on TikTok and Instagram. Her income is reported to be around $15K to $20K monthly.

Netizens hailed her expressions and like her charming personality.