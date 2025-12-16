Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996287https://zeenews.india.com/people/meet-pakistani-viral-sensation-sarsarahat-girl-aka-alina-amir-who-is-she-her-new-pics-whats-meri-body-mein-sensation-ho-rahi-hai-line-2996287.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleMeet Pakistani Viral Sensation Sarsarahat Girl Aka Alina Amir: Who Is She, Her New Pics & Whats Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai... Line?
PAKISTANI VIRAL SENSATION

Meet Pakistani Viral Sensation 'Sarsarahat Girl' Aka Alina Amir: Who Is She, Her New Pics & What's 'Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai...' Line?

Pakistani Viral Sensation: Alina Amir has become an overnight star on social media - all thanks to her engaging and viral content.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 08:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Pakistani Viral Sensation 'Sarsarahat Girl' Aka Alina Amir: Who Is She, Her New Pics & What's 'Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai...' Line?Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Pakistani Viral Sensation: Internet is a fun place, especially when it comes to social media and digital content. We have seen so many budding creators getting fame overnight with either praise or memes coming their way. Today, let's get to know more about Pakistani viral sensation 'Sarsarahat Girl' Alina Amir - who is she and why she got famous?

Who Is Alina Amir?

Alina Amir is a Pakistani influencer and digital content creator who has amassed a massive fan following - all thanks to her lip-syncing viral videos. She has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone with 250 posts. She also shares pictures and videos on beauty and fashion.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Amir (@alinaamiirr)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Amir (@alinaamiirr)

What's 'Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai'

She shot to fame after her lip-syncing video on Parineeti Chopra's dialogue 'Meri Body Mein Sensation Ho Rahi Hai' from Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) went viral in India and Pakistan. She came to be known as the 'Sarsarahat Girl'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Amir (@alinaamiirr)

The full dialogue goes: “Meri body mein sensations hote hai. Pills unko control karte hain. Kaise sensations? Sensations jaise sarsarahaat, sansanahaat, gudhgudahaat, dagmagahaat, fararahaat, thartharahat, kapkakahaat, jhatpatahaat.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alina Amir (@alinaamiirr)

According to Bollywoodshaadis.com, Alina earns around  USD 1200 per post - due to her massive following on TikTok and Instagram. Her income is reported to be around $15K to $20K monthly.

Netizens hailed her expressions and like her charming personality.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sydney terror attack
Sydney Terror Attack: Pakistan Links Emerge As Israel Points To Iran | DNA
russia ukraine war update today
US Touts 'Article Five-Like' Guarantees In Ukraine Peace Talks In Berlin
j&k terrorist news
J-K: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Joint Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025
Messi In India: Fans Take Over Mumbai Local As GOAT Fever Runs Across Country
Sai Jadhav IMA
Meet Icon Who Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Pass Out From Military Academy
Women's fashion
Women’s Puffer Jackets for Warm, Chic & Comfortable Winter Looks
Nitin Nabin BJP
Nitin Nabin As BJP's Working President - Could He Be Next Party President?
Women's fashion
Women’s Trousers for Easy Everyday Outfits and Modern Comfort
women baggy jeans
Trendy Women’s Baggy Jeans for Everyday Comfort and Effortless Style
Technology news
India's First 1.0 GHz, 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor DHRUV64 Unveiled-Read