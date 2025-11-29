Meet Paramvir Singh Cheema: Black Warrant Star Who Plays Kriti Sanon’s Husband In Tere Ishk Mein

New Delhi: Aanand L. Rai’s latest directorial, Tere Ishk Mein, is currently gaining strong momentum in theatres. The Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer tells an intense love story of Shankar and Mukti, who reunite after a painful separation.

In the film, Dhanush plays an Air Force officer who crosses paths with Mukti years after their parting.

However, Kriti’s character has married Jasjeet and is expecting her first child with him. The revelation triggers the film’s dramatic peak. Jasjeet, Mukti’s husband, is played by Paramvir Singh Cheema.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who is Paramvir Singh Cheema?

Paramvir Singh Cheema, who essays the role of Jasjeet in the film, is best known for his critically acclaimed performance as Shivraj Singh Mangat in Netflix’s breakthrough 2025 series Black Warrant.

In the show, he portrayed one of the police officers stationed inside Tihar Jail. Apart from Black Warrant, Paramvir has appeared in SonyLIV’s Chamak, where he played Kaala — a rapper who returns to Punjab to uncover the truth behind his father Taara Singh’s death.

Tere Ishk Mein marks Paramvir’s big-screen debut. He will next be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in Border 2. The war drama is slated for release on the Republic Day 2026 weekend.

Also Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Becomes 2025's Second Biggest Romantic Opener

Tere Ishk Mein Sells 2.63 Lakh Tickets on Day 1

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Tere Ishk Mein has performed exceptionally well on ticketing platforms, selling 263,000 tickets on Day 1, according to BookMyShow. This places it 8th among all 2025 Bollywood releases in terms of opening-day sales ahead of Jolly LLB 3 (235K tickets) and Sitaare Zameen Par (225K), as reported by Sacnilk.

Leading the chart is War 2 with 676,000 tickets sold, followed by Chhaava at 669,000. Among romantic dramas, Saiyaara remains the highest opener with 419,000 tickets sold.

The strong opening of Tere Ishk Mein has surprised industry insiders, debuting at #8 overall and second among romantic films signalling strong audience interest ahead of its first weekend. Early estimates suggest the film collected around Rs 19–20 crore on Day 1.

About Tere Ishk Mein

In the film, Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a spirited and free-spirited woman, while Dhanush portrays Shankar, a fierce and unpredictable man. Their romance takes a tragic turn when circumstances force them apart, pushing Shankar into heartbreak and vengeance, culminating in a dramatic vow to set Delhi ablaze.

Audiences and social media users have responded positively, praising the chemistry between the leads, the gripping storyline, and the film’s technical finesse.