PRANJAL DAHIYA

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, Haryanvi Singer-Dancer Who Stopped LIVE Performance As Elderly Man 'Misbehaves', Video Goes Viral

Pranjal Dahiya Video: The Haryanvi singer has delivered several hit tracks such as Balam Thanedar, Gypsy, Naachungi DJ Floor Par and Chamak Dhoop Ki among others.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 09:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Pranjal Dahiya, Haryanvi Singer-Dancer Who Stopped LIVE Performance As Elderly Man 'Misbehaves', Video Goes ViralPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singing sensation Pranjal Dahiya hogged limelight recently after a video from one of her live shows went viral on social media widely. The singer allegedly stopped her LIVE performance after an elderly man, sitting in the audience allegedly behaved inappropriately.

Who Is Pranjal Dahiya?

Pranjal Dahiya shot to success after her Tik Tok videos became a hit. She has also worked in many Hindi and Punjabi music videos. She became a social media sensation after her superhit song 52 Gaj Ka Daman, which was a major success.

Pranjal Dahiya's Viral Stage Moment

The Haryanvi star was performing on stage when allegedly a man from the audience behaved inappropriately. She stopped the live show and addressed the audience directly. In the viral video, she can be heard saying, "You people should think that your sister and daughter are standing here, so behave properly." Turning her attention to the individual in question, she added, "Tau, I'm your daughter's age. Please control."

Netizens also reacted strongly against the inappropriate behaviour and hailed Pranjal for schooling the man.

Pranjal Dahiya has delivered several hit tracks such as Balam Thanedar, Gypsy, Naachungi DJ Floor Par and Chamak Dhoop Ki among others.
 

