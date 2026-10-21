/Meet Ravleen Varghese, 25-year-old model from Kerala who walked Victoria’s Secret runway

The post also offered a glimpse of Ravleen’s behind-the-scenes experience. Among the pictures were her headshot on the official 2026 cast board, a mirror selfie in hair rollers and the show’s pink-striped satin robe with her name embroidered on it. Other moments included a black satin team jacket featuring “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026” in pink rhinestones, under-eye patches during her glam preparations and a folding chair marked with her name.