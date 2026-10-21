Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Meet Ravleen Varghese, 25-year-old model from Kerala who walked Victoria’s Secret runway

Meet Ravleen Varghese, 25-year-old model from Kerala who walked Victoria’s Secret runway

Ravleen Varghese's journey began several years ago. She moved to Delhi to study design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where she was scouted by Anima Creative Management at the age of 18.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Meet Ravleen Varghese, 25-year-old model from Kerala who walked Victoria’s Secret runway
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Meet Ravleen Varghese, 25-year-old model from Kerala who walked Victoria’s Secret runway
2
3
4
5