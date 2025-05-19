New Delhi: Ever since the hilariously enriching trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par was released, it has filled the audience with sheer excitement to witness love, laughter and happiness on screen. While the makers continue to build anticipation with interesting anecdotes about this spiritual sequel to 2007 release, Taare Zameen Par, they have now introduced a Sitaara, Rishi Shahani, aka Sharmaji.

With his enchanting and ever-glowing aura, Rishi has truly captured the hearts of everyone on set. From learning, dancing, shooting, and having fun with Aamir Khan to expressing his love for yoga and spreading joy and warmth among everyone, Rishi is indeed a sweetheart you will instantly fall in love with. Remarkably, Rishi Shahani won Olympic Gold and Silver medals for India in swimming at the Special Olympics World Games in 1999.

Introducing this shining Sitaara of Sitaare Zameen Par, the makers have shared a delightful video featuring Rishi Shahani, aka Sharmaji. They captioned it with:

"No matter what he says...you'll end up smiling anyway. That's the effect of Sharmaji.''

In cinemas on 20th June."Take A Look At The Post:

With Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan Productions is launching 10 debutant actors including Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Simran Mangeshkar, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta , Naman Mishra, and Samvit Desai. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.