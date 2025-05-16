New Delhi: Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, is indeed one of the most awaited films. With the release of its trailer, the audience is set for a ride filled with love, laughter, and happiness. While the trailer has taken the excitement to a whole new level, it also introduced 10 debutant actors who have already carved a special place in the hearts of the audience. Now, the time has come for their formal introduction.

Meet Sitaare from Sitaare Zameen Par

Yes, it's time to meet the shining Sitaare from Sitaare Zameen Par. Guddu, Sunil, Sharmaji, Kareem, Lotus, Bantu, Satbir, Raju, Golu, and Hargovind, these are the stars of the film who will be guided by their coach, Gulshan, promising loads of fun moments. As the makers introduced the shining Sitaare on their social media, they shared the caption:

"Meet the shining Sitaare jo karenge Gulshan ki mein dum.

#SitaareZameen Par trailer out now. In cinemas on 20th June."

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars

Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles along with the 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on June 20, 2025.