Meet Ruchi Gujjar, A Former Miss Haryana 2023 Who Ditched Gowns For Rajasthani Lehenga Choli And Wore PM Modi Necklace At Cannes Film Festival 2025

New Delhi: Indians are shining at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 at the French Riveria. Former Miss Haryana 2023 Ruchi Gujjar recently walked the red carpet ditching the gowns and dresses instead she opted for a desi look in heavy-duty golden lehenga choli. But what caught the attention of everyone was her Padmavat inspired necklace featuring pendants of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face.

Who Is Ruchi Gujjar?

Model-turned-actress Ruchi Gujjar wore the pendants featuring the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Chopard Caroline Universe Dinner. She graduated from Maharani College in Jaipur, and shifted to Mumbai to pursue her dream of working in movies. She has featured in a few music videos, including Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi and Heli Mein Chor.

Ruchi Gujjar's Cannes 2025 Outfit

Her outfit—a stunning gold lehenga crafted by Roopa Sharmaa—sparkled with intricate mirror work, Gota Patti, and delicate embroidery, beautifully embodying the regal artistry of Jaipur. The gleaming gold fabric and meticulous detailing offered a contemporary take on traditional Rajasthani fashion.

To complete the look, Ruchi draped a handcrafted Bandhani dupatta by Zaribari, designed by Ram, adorned with rich Zardozi and Gota Patti embellishments. This accessory paid homage to Rajasthan’s rich textile legacy and its profound spiritual ties to Indian culture. “Wearing this dupatta felt like I was draping the soul of Rajasthan,” she said.

On Wearing PM Modi Necklace

Ruchi told IANS, “The necklace is more than jewelry—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights.”

She further explained, “Prime Minister Modi has redefined India’s image across the world. I wanted to carry that pride with me, and this necklace was my tribute to his leadership. Representing Rajasthan and India at Cannes is not just a moment for me—it’s a message to the world about who we are.”

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 13 to 24, 2025.

(With IANS Inputs)