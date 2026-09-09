New Delhi: The makers of Lust Stories 3 just dropped the trailer of Netflix anthology, leaving viewers pleasantly surprised. It brings a rare combination of filmmaker like Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj together. Among many lead actors making their presence felt in the trailer, model Sana Thampi has managed to wow the viewers. Let's get to know her a little better:
Born and raised in Kerala, Sana Thampi has been making some serious waves in the modelling world by transitioning between high-fashion editorials and commercial campaigns with a modelling portfolio that features renowned names like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Rahul Mishra, Vogue, Supriya Lele, All Saints, Levi’s and Kay Beauty.
She is all set to venture into Bollywood with the upcoming Lust Stories 3. This upcoming anthology brings together four new stories exploring love, desire, intimacy and the complexities of human relationships.
In her first, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee among others.
Sana’s segment will be helmed by the Laapataa Ladies maker Kiran Rao, who pairs her with Gurfateh Pirzada.
With four fresh stories of love, relationships, and desire, the upcoming season promises more drama, more chaos and more heartbreak. 'Lust Stories 3' brings together a star-studded ensemble including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Gurfateh Pirzada.
The makers dropped the trailer recently which offers audiences a glimpse into four very different stories, each carrying its own tone, rhythm and surprises, while remaining connected by a larger exploration of what people want, what they hold back and how those desires can shape the relationships around them, as per ANI.
Lust Stories is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.
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