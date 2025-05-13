Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN'S LOOKALIKE

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's Lookalike Prashant Walde, Who Recalls His First Meeting With SRK On Maniesh Paul’s Podcast

SRK'S lookalike shares how he auditioned for Om Shanti Om and his first meeting with the superstar himself—Shah Rukh Khan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Prashant Walde, famously known as Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike and body double in numerous films, appeared as a guest on Maniesh Paul’s popular podcast. During their engaging conversation, Prashant opened up about several things, from his memorable journey, including how he auditioned for Om Shanti Om and his first meeting with the superstar himself—Shah Rukh Khan.

MEET SRK'S DOPPELGANGER - PRASHANT WALDE

When asked by Maniesh about how it all began, Prashant shared, “After my ad film with Juhi Chawla, I became famous and people started recognizing me that Jr Shah Rukh Khan had arrived. One day duplicate Dharam Ji told me to go for the audition of 'Om Shanti Om'."

He continued saying, "When I was in the make-up room, an assistant called me saying that Farah ma'am is calling you and when I was walking everyone misunderstood me with Shah Rukh Khan. I entered, Farah was on call and she looked at me with surprise and said to Shah Rukh Khan in a teasing way, 'You don't need to come here, Shah Rukh has already reached'.

Prashant concluded saying his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan and said," The main Assistant director of Om Shanti Om called me and said, sir, is calling you. He introduced me to then Shah Rukh sir."

I introduced myself to Shah Rukh sir and said that I am a dance choreographer. From there, the journey has continued.

MANIESH PAUL'S PODCAST

On Maniesh Paul's podcast several prominent names like CM Eknath Shinde, Farah Khan, Ameesha Patel, Bosco , Sikandar Kher,  Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kubbra Sait and others have featured and voiced out their hearts in the podcast that has been successfully entered in its season two.

