Mumbai: Actress Shanaya Kapoor has revealed her new “gang.” While she’s often seen hanging out with close friends like Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, her latest squad doesn’t include them.

The young starlet took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a couple of her photos. In some, Shanaya is seen posing with her gang, while others show her in her candid best.

In the images, the 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' actress is seen posing with her pet dog and a soft toy. For the caption, she simply wrote, “gang.” A few days ago, Shanaya dropped an adorable throwback video of herself as a little girl dressed in a tiger costume and playfully interacting with her parents. In the heartwarming clip, her mother, Maheep, was heard asking Shanaya to strike a pose for a photo, but the little one stubbornly refused to comply.

Shanaya's father, Sanjay, humorously chimed in, teasing her, "Who is that cheetah? Ohh..."

Fans couldn’t resist reacting to the cute moment. Sonam Kapoor called her "Cutey," while Maheep playfully commented, "Always firing me right from the beginning." Bhavana Pandey shared her love for the video, writing, “Loved the firing you gave." Sanjay Kapoor added a simple but fitting, "Roar."

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is preparing for her Bollywood debut with the film "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan," directed by Santosh Singh. Based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story "The Eyes Have It," the movie features Shanaya in the role of a theatre artist, alongside Vikrant Massey, who plays a blind musician.

On January 30, Kapoor took to social media to share an update, marking the completion of a filming schedule for her upcoming project. To celebrate the milestone, she posted a picture of a clapboard and a cake, both adorned with the words "schedule wrap."

Filming for "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan" began in Mussoorie last October, with additional shoots planned in Europe. While an official release date is still awaited, the film is expected to arrive in theatres by mid-2025.