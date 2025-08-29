Advertisement
SHEIKHA MAHRA

Meet Sheikha Mahra, The Stunning Princess of Dubai Who Got Engaged To Rapper French Montana

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an Emirati princess and member of the Dubai ruling family. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Meet Sheikha Mahra, The Stunning Princess of Dubai Who Got Engaged To Rapper French MontanaPic Courtesy: Instagram/@FrenchMontana, Facebook/@Sheikha Mahra

New Delhi: The princess of Dubai, Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum and rapper French Montana are now engaged. They officially went open about their relationship in June during Paris Fashion Week, a representative for Montana confirmed to TMZ. Buzz about their link-up kickstarted after when Sheikha Mahra gave a tour of Dubai to Montana and put up pictures online.

This was followed by their regular pap-spotting in Dubai, Morocco and various restaurants.

Soon after the news about Sheikha and French Montana broke on the internet, several entertainment and gossip pages reacted to it on social media. Take a look here:

Who Is Sheikha Mahra?

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an Emirati princess and member of the Dubai ruling family. She is the daughter of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Sheikha Mahra's birth name was Christina. She has Greek ancestry from her mother Zoe Grigorakos. She graduated university in 2023 with a degree in international relations.

Sheikha Mahra's Marriage

Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman, in April 2023, and had a wedding ceremony in May. The couple have a daughter, born in May 2024. However, in a surprising turn of events, Sheikha Mahra announced her divorce via Instagram in July 2024. Her IG post (which is now deactivated) read:

"Dear Husband," the Dubai princess wrote at the time. "As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife."

Later, she thanked her father for his support during the divorce. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

