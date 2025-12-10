Meet South Actress Sunaina Yella, Who Is Dating Famous UAE YouTuber & Influencer Khalid Al Ameri

New Delhi: South Indian actress Sunaina Yella, who predominantly works in Tamil and Telugu movies is in news for her relationship with famous UAE influencer and YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri. The buzz around them gained momentum on social media after Khalid confirmed their relationship status on Instagram with a heartfelt birthday post.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, rumours about Sunaina and Khalid’s alleged link-up first started in 2024 when the actress had shared a photo holding someone’s hand, which drew attention after Khalid liked the post. Soon after, Sunaina liked one of Khalid’s images showing two ring-wearing hands with the caption “Alhamdulilah”.

These social media exchanges, many believed were subtle confirmation about their link-up.

Who Is Sunaina Yella?

She made her debut in Telugu with Kumar Vs Kumari (2005) and in Tamil debut with Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008). She has since starred in the films Vamsam (2010), Neerparavai (2012), Trip and Raja Raja Chora (both 2021), and TV shows Nila Nila Odi Vaa (2018), Chadarangam (2020) and Inspector Rishi (2024) among others.

She made her Malayalam and Kannada cinema debut in Best Friends (2006) and Gange Baare Thunge Baare (2008) respectively. Sunaina tasted stardom with Kadhalil Vizhunthen in 2008.

Who Is Khalid Al Ameri?

Khalid Al Ameri is one of the UAE’s most famous digital influencers, with over over 3.2 million followers on Instagram. He was previously married to Salama Mohamed - an Emirati influencer and skincare mogul. She is ranked 11th in Forbes' Top Women Entrepreneurs Management, as per reports.

Khalid and Salama got married in 2007after dating each other briefly. However, the couple announced their divorce in February 2024, and are now co-parenting their 2 sons together.