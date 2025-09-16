New Delhi: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's personal life is yet again under scanner. After his divorce, he was linked to Jasmin Walia and now looks like all eyes are on his alleged link-up with model Mahieka Sharma. What started the buzz was when fans noticed social media activity of these stars, dropping a hint at their so-called affair.

Meet Maheika Sharma

Maheika Sharma has a degree in Economics and Finance before switching to modelling as a profession. She has been featured in several music videos, ads among other projects. Maheika has walked the ramp for ace Indian designers such as Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani, among others, as per News18 report.

Hardik Pandya Dating Maheika Sharma?

A Reddit thread started Hardik and Maheika's dating rumours, sharing how male figure in the background of one of Mahieka's selfies looks like it is Hardik. Another social media user noticed the number 33 – Hardik's jersey number – appearing in one of her posts. Also, they both follow each other on Instagram.

Hardik Pandya's Dating History

After separating from wife Natasa, rumours of him dating UK singer Jasmin Walia surfaced earlier this year. She was clicked at the stadium when Hardik was playing. Jasmin was also spotted getting inside the Mumbai Indians (MI) team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai. However, later, it was reported that they have split, and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Neither of them ever commented on their relationship status.

Hardika Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Divorce

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in May 2020 and renewed their wedding vows according to the Hindu and Christian rituals in February 2023. The couple has a son together.

Four years later, they confirmed their separation in July 2024. While announcing the news, the couple shared a joint post, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family."

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," they added.