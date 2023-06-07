Meet Suraj Verma And Sanjay Verma, The Duo Behind The Viral Song 'Kya Mohabbat Hai'

New Delhi: Started by the brothers Suraj and Sanjay Verma, Indofuzon is an Indie Rock and Pop Band from Delhi, India. Currently based in Dubai (UAE), the band performs a variety of genres including Bollywood Rock, Retro, Indian folk, Sufi. Their recreation of the song “Kya Mohobbat Hai” became a rage as soon as it was released on social media. The video which was published a few months back immediately became a worldwide sensation because of its catchy voice & simplicity and has reached more than sixteen million views so far. It’s indeed the highest trending reel in the present time with more than one million reels being made using the audio.

When asked about their response to their content gaining sudden fame Suraj and Sanjay said “We are extremely thrilled and overwhelmed with the kind of response we are getting. Ever since the lockdown, we realized the power of social media and the role it plays in an artist’s life, because of this we have been consistently posting content. With the recent streak of viral reels, we are extremely thankful to our audience for all the love and for acknowledging our hard work and this has motivated us to work even harder and give our audience good and exciting content”.

Having a strong social media presence with over 251K active followers on Instagram, Indofuzon’s other recreations like “Husn Pahadon ka ” “kehne ki Ho Dil mai koi baat ” “Tera Chehra”, “Sau saal Pehle ” “Jheelon ka Shehar” and to name a few have set records and crossed a million hits in just a few days.