Meet the Border 2 actress whose father fought the 1971 India-Pakistan war and lost his foot after stepping on a landmine — know her full story

New Delhi: Mona Singh became a household name through her popular work in the television industry and is now receiving widespread appreciation for her performances in Border 2 and Kohrra season 2. She is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the industry today, but not many are aware of her deeply personal connection to the story she portrays on screen.

While Mona has been earning praise for playing a fauji’s wife in Border 2, in real life, she is a fauji’s daughter.

The actress played Sunny Deol’s wife in the film and recently opened up about why she chose to be a part of the project.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Mona Singh’s father is a war hero

Mona Singh is the daughter of a veteran of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. She grew up moving from city to city due to her father’s postings and once dreamed of becoming an air hostess. She even appeared for an air hostess interview and secured a visa before deciding to pursue acting.

The actress revealed that she felt an instant emotional connection with the script and knew she had to be part of the film.

“I am a fauji’s daughter and my dad fought in the 1971 war,” she said.

She further explained that a key moment shown in the film where Sunny Deol’s character steps into a minefield, closely mirrors her father’s real-life experience.

“They stepped on a mine. My father, Jasbir Singh, lost his foot. So the determination, the resilience, the fear, the anxiety, the pathos and the pain that Simi Kaler’s character carries — I think I had already lived all of that because of my father,” Mona shared.

She also spoke about what families go through during wartime, saying wars are not fought only by soldiers at the borders but also by their families waiting behind the frontlines.

Calling Border 2 a tribute to soldiers like her father, Mona said being part of the film felt like an ode to him and to the sacrifices of countless military families.

The actor also praised director Anurag Singh, describing the experience of working with him as a privilege. She highlighted that directors who understand the value of silence and pause in storytelling are rare.

About Border 2

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the emotionally charged film features a powerful ensemble cast headlined by Sunny Deol. The cast also includes Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty.

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Krishan Kumar.