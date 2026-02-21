Meet the first Indian actress to win a BAFTA — not Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone, she worked alongside Sridevi and won the award for....

New Delhi: As Alia Bhatt and Ritesh Sidhwani gear up to attend the 79th BAFTA Awards at London’s Royal Festival Hall, let’s take a look at the first Indian to win a BAFTA Award.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone had presented awards at the ceremony.

Over the years, several Indian individuals and films have received nominations or honours at the British Academy Film Awards in different categories. But decades ago, history was made in the United Kingdom when India saw its first BAFTA winner.

At the 36th British Academy Film Awards, Rohini Hattangadi became the first Indian to win a BAFTA Award. The iconic actress took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in Gandhi (1982).

Hattangadi played the character of Kasturba Gandhi, the wife of Mahatma Gandhi, in the film. She won alongside Maureen Stapleton for her role as Emma Goldman in Reds.

Who is Rohini Hattangadi

Rohini Hattangadi is an Indian actress known for her work in Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati films, as well as Marathi television and theatre. She has won two Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award, and remains the only Indian actress to win the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi in Gandhi.

She is an alumna of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, and began her film career with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan in 1978. Some of her most notable performances include acclaimed films such as Arth (1982), Party, and Saaransh.

She also worked alongside the late Sridevi in the popular film ChaalBaaz.