Meet The Indian Actress Who Left Army, Was Among Few Girls Selected, And Got Her Big Break At A Child’s Birthday Party

MAHIE GILL

The journey to Bollywood stardom is rarely straightforward, and for actress Mahie Gill, it was anything but conventional. Before becoming known for her bold and intense performances on screen, Mahie once dreamed of a life in uniform and was among the few women selected for the Indian Army in the early years when female officers were rare.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The journey to Bollywood stardom is rarely straightforward, and for actress Mahie Gill, it was anything but conventional. Before becoming known for her bold and intense performances on screen, Mahie once dreamed of a life in uniform and was among the few women selected for the Indian Army in the early years when female officers were rare.

Born on December 19, 1975, in Chandigarh to a Punjabi Jat Sikh family, Mahie Gill grew up in a disciplined environment. Her grandfather served in the Indian Army, while her mother was a senior college lecturer and an NCC major. Inspired by her family background, Mahie always aspired to join the armed forces.

In an interview, Mahie revealed that she was selected for training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, at a time when only a handful of women were being inducted. Candidates were chosen from across India, and her cadre included Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. While she excelled in several areas, she admitted struggling with signalling and technical aspects.

Recalling the selection process, Mahie shared that when asked whether she wanted to “initiate peace or fight,” she boldly chose the latter. “If you want peace, go to a beauty pageant. If you want to fight, come with us,” she was told, words that sealed her selection.

Despite her passion for the army, fate had other plans.

After leaving the forces, Mahie moved to Mumbai, where she faced years of rejection. To sustain herself, she danced at disco bars, large events, and even children’s birthday parties, hoping that someone from the film industry would notice her. She once joked that she believed she might be spotted at a disco or even a petrol pump, but that never happened.

Her breakthrough came in the most unexpected way. While performing at a child’s birthday party for nearly five to six hours straight, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap noticed her energy and screen presence. Impressed, he cast her as Paro in Dev D. The role became a turning point in her career, earning her instant recognition and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress.

Over the years, Mahie Gill carved a niche for herself with powerful performances in films like Gulaal, Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Bullet Raja, and Family of Thakurganj. She became especially known for her fearless, action-oriented roles and strong female characters.

Interestingly, Mahie’s on-screen toughness mirrors her real-life temperament. She once revealed that as a teenager, she physically confronted a boy who repeatedly harassed her during French classes. After ignoring him multiple times, she finally stood up for herself—a moment she credits as shaping her decision to pursue the army.

Though she also worked in Telugu cinema, major success eluded her there. Nevertheless, her performances in Hindi films have left a lasting impact.

In 2023, Mahie Gill confirmed that she had married her long-time partner Ravi Kesar. She currently resides in Goa with her partner and their daughter, Varnika, embracing a quieter life away from the spotlight.

