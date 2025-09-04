Meet The 'Richest Musicians Of 2025': With $4 Billion Net Worth, THIS No 1 Rapper Has 24 Grammys, BEATS Beyonce, Taylor Swift To Clinch Spot

The 'Richest Musicians Of 2025': Not just the actors but international musicians too are earning in billions, making them top earners in the showbiz world. Esquire Australia shared a list of 'Richest Musicians Of 2025' list based on estimates (figures) converted to AUD as of August 2025. Let's find out who is topping the richest musicians list this year:

1. Jay-Z

Net worth: $4 billion

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z was named the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and Vibe in 2023. He is married to Beyonce since 2008 and has 3 children.

Net worth: $2.46 billion

Taylor Alison Swift is the highest-grossing live music artist, the wealthiest female musician, and one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She just announced her engagement with NFL player Travis Kelce.

ALSO READ: Meet Model-Actress Who Was 'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' At Age 6, Today At 24 She Is A Successful Businesswoman - In Pics

3. Paul McCartney

Net worth: $2.12 billion

Sir James Paul McCartney gained global fame with the Beatles, for whom he played bass guitar and the piano, and shared primary songwriting and lead vocal duties with John Lennon. His songwriting partnership with Lennon is the most successful in music history.

4. Selena Gomez

Net worth: $2 billion

Selena Marie Gomez began her career as a child actress, appearing on the children's television series Barney & Friends (2002–2004), and sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012). Gomez released three solo studio albums, starting with the EDM-infused debut, Stars Dance (2013), which featured the top-ten single "Come & Get It".

5. Bruce Springsteen

Net worth: $1.64 billion

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Nicknamed 'the Boss', he hareleased 21 studio albums spanning six decades; most of his albums feature the E Street Band, his backing band since 1972.

6. Rihanna

Net worth: $1.53 billion

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is an influential figure in both music and fashion. She has nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 13 American Music Awards, with nominations for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Rihanna has been deemed one of the greatest artists in history by publications such as Rolling Stone and Billboard.

7. Madonna

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Madonna is called the 'Queen of Pop' and is recognized for her continual reinvention. Madonna has become the subject of various scholarly, literary and artistic works.

8. Herb Alpert

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Herb Alpert is a trumpeter, pianist, singer, songwriter, record producer, arranger, conductor, painter, sculptor and theatre producer. Alpert has sold an estimated 72 million records worldwide.

9. Beyoncé

Net worth: $1.27 billion

Beyoncé is known for her vocal ability, artistic reinventions, and live performances. Beyoncé is often deemed one of the greatest entertainers and most influential artists in history.

10. Bono

Net worth: $1.07 billion

Paul David Hewson is known by the nickname Bono, who is the founding member, the lead vocalist, and primary lyricist of the rock band U2.