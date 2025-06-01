Meet This Co-Star Of Rajinikanth Who Never Got A Lead Role — His Son Cracked UPSC In 2nd Attempt To Become An IAS Officer | Name, Education, And Journey Inside

New Delhi: One of Rajinikanth’s co-stars, who was never seen in a major role, now has a son serving the nation as an IAS officer. In this feature, we’re talking about an actor who shared screen space with the Thalaiva but remained in supporting roles throughout his career.

While many might assume that his son followed in his cinematic footsteps to become a superstar, he chose a completely different path, one of public service. He cracked one of the toughest exams in India: the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

UPSC is conducted in three rigorous stages- Prelims, Mains, and Interview. Not only did he clear all three, but he also secured an All India Rank of 75.

Who Is This Actor?

We are talking about Tamil actor Chinni Jayanth, whose real name is Krishnamurthy Narayanan. He has appeared alongside Rajinikanth in popular films such as Raja Chinna Roja, Adhisaya Piravi, and Petta. Despite his extensive work, Chinni was never cast in lead roles.

His son, however, made headlines not in cinema, but in civil service. Srutanjay Narayanan chose to stay away from the limelight and forge his own path.

Srutanjay’s Educational Journey

Srutanjay completed his engineering degree before beginning his UPSC preparation in 2015. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Geographic Information Science and Cartography. Later, he pursued a Master’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies from Ashoka University.

His Professional Experience

Unlike many UPSC aspirants who focus solely on academics, Srutanjay gained valuable work experience alongside his studies. He worked as a marketing intern at a startup, co-founded an event company called Ayamara Events, and served as a Project Manager at NASSCOM Foundation. He consistently studied 5–6 hours a day to stay on track.

Srutanjay’s UPSC Journey

Srutanjay appeared for his first UPSC attempt in 2018, which did not result in success. However, he didn’t give up. On his second attempt in 2019, he secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 75.

He initially worked as the Sub-Collector of Tiruppur district and is currently serving as the Sub-Collector of Villupuram district.

This IAS officer’s journey is a testament to the fact that failures and setbacks should not pull you down- but instead motivate you to push harder. From being the son of a supporting actor to achieving national service, Srutanjay Narayanan’s story is one of perseverance, grit, and quiet determination.