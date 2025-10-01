Meet Tilly Norwood, Hollywood’s First AI-Generated Actress Who Has Irked A-Lister Celebs Emily Blunt, Whoopi Goldberg Among Others

New Delhi: Tilly Norwood is called Hollywood's first artificial intelligence (AI)-generated actress who has irked many A-listers. She has been created by Eline Van der Velden and her company Particle6. She has hogged attention on social media and has amassed a huge fan following too. However, an AI-actress's rising fame has now raised some eyebrows too especially, after its creators revealed that a few talent agencies are showing keen interest in her.

Meet Tilly Norward: The AI Actress

"I may be AI, but I'm feeling very real emotions right now," Tilly's creators wrote on her page. "I am so excited for what's coming next!"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: What If Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Were Men? AI Imagines TOP 10 Bollywood Actresses As Dashing Males, Worth A Dekko!

Hollywood A-list stars like Emily Blunt, Natasha Lyonne and Whoopi Goldberg have expressed their displeasure over it, reports BBC. Norwood "is not an actor, it's a character generated by a computer program that was trained on the work of countless professional performers," the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, or SAG-AFTRA, said in a statement.

Reacting to the massive backlash, Tilly Norwood's creator posted on her Instagram page that 'the creation is "not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art". "Creating Tilly has been, for me, an act of imagination and craftmanship, not unlike drawing a character, writing a role or shaping a performance," Van der Velden wrote.

Tilly Norwood Criticism

Tilly Norwood featured in the AI-generated comedy sketch AI Commissioner - made with ten pieces of AI software and written by ChatGPT. A September 2025 announcement at the Zurich Film Festival's Zurich Summit that agencies were considering signing her drew criticism from multiple Hollywood actresses and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Tilly Norwood's Instagram page has 36.8K followers as of now.