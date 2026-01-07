Meet Top Pan-India Actress Who Got Rs 6 Crore For 6 Minute Performance? Hint: Her Latest Chartbuster Song Has 901,784,667 Views On YouTube

Meet Top Pan-India Actress: In 'meet series' today, we shall read more about a top Pan-India star who was seen in a superhit track in 2024 from a horror-comedy franchise which became a chartbuster and has 901,784,667 views on YouTube so far. Let's get to know the stunner a little better:

Meet One Of The Highest-Paid South Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia is hailed as one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. She has predominantly worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Having appeared in 89 films, she has received several awards, including three Santosham Film Awards, two SIIMA Awards and the Kalaimamani Award. According to GQ India, she charges anywhere between Rs 4 Crore to Rs 5 Crore per film - originally attributed to News18. According to Filmibeat, her net worth is estimated to be Rs 110 crore.

Rs 6 Crore For 6 Minute Performance

According to Siasat.com, and several other social media pages, Tamannaah Bhatia recently performed in Goa for the New Years' bash 2025 and was reportedly paid Rs. 6 crore for nearly 6 minutes - which means Rs 1 crore for each minute of her dance performance.

Tamannaah Bhatia is known not just for her acting prowess but also for her exemplary dancing skills and superhit tracks. In 2024, 'Aaj Ki Raat' song from Stree 2 not only became a must-have on the party playlists but also has over 901,784,667 views on YouTube as of now. She also has songs like Kaavaalaa from Jailer, and Nasha from Raid 2 to her credit.

She reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per film and got Rs 3 crore for her 'Jailer' song.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Filmography

Tamannaah Bhatia has so featured in 89 films and is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. She began her career with 2005 romance film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and later entered Telugu and Tamil cinema. She gained recognition with Happy Days and Kalloori. Her notable films include Ayan, 100% Love, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dharma Durai and Aranmanai 4 among others.