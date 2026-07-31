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  • /Meet Traitors Season 2 players: Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty to Shweta Tiwari join Karan Johar's show

Meet Traitors Season 2 players: Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty to Shweta Tiwari join Karan Johar's show

Traitors 2 contestants: The second season of The Traitors India on Prime Video premieres on August 13, 2026, hosted by Karan Johar.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 09:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
Meet Traitors Season 2 players: Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty to Shweta Tiwari join Karan Johar's show
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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