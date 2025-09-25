New Delhi: Aryan Khan's directorial debut series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' earned all the rave reviews for its storyline, climax and performances. But it's just not the actors in it who got all the eyes looking at them but the extended family too. Confused? Well, at the grand premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, besides stars getting all the pap attention there was one girl who got all talking - all thanks to her stunning looks.

Meet Vera Bedi

So, who is Vera Bedi? Well, she is The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi's daughter. She along with her mother and brother posed for the shutterbugs at the premiere night of the series streaming on Netflix. Vera was seen wearing a black corset top with bootcut black pants carrying a short sling bag with minimal makeup. Her deep blue eyes were enough to catch the camera rolls, which went click click just to catch a glimpse of her.

Vera Bedi Looks Like Kareena Kapoor

Internet was flooded with comments on her beauty and some even couldn't help but compare her with a young Kareena Kapoor for her uncanny resemblance. One user wrote: She is Giving vibe of old kareena Kapoor

Another person commented: Yess very beautiful

Vera Bedi's A Private Person

From her Instagram profile which is on a private mode with over 1K followers and zero posts, it seems she likes to keep things slightly guarded. However, according to Indiatimes report, Vera is on VSCO, the photo-sharing app where people share pictures and edits. Her pictures are mostly from abroad - all about travel and fashion.

Rajat Bedi's Personal Life - Wife & Kids

The 55-year-old model-actor was the first winner of the Gladrags Manhunt contest in 1994. He made his film debut with a lead role in 1998 with 2001: Do Hazaar Ek. Later, he did television series Humrahi (1993–1996). His breakthrough role was in 2003 film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in which he played an antagonist.

He got married Monalisa, who is of an Indian-Armenian descent in 1998. The gorgeous couple has 2 kids - a son named Vivaan who was born in 2002 and a daughter named Vera in 2007. The family moved to Canada, where Rajat also had a construction business.

Rajat Bedi's Work

He has worked in several films and TV shows including Humrahi, Karan Arjun, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Chor Machaaye Shor, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Rakht, Khamoshh… Khauff Ki Raat, Rocky – The Rebel (2006) and Dobara among others.

Rajat Bedi has made a starry comeback with Aryan Khan's The B***ds of Bollywood, which premiered on September 18, 2025. It features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal parts.