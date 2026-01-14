New Viral Video: A Pakistani-Canadian influencer and comedienne's video recently hit a viral button after internet was bowled over by her imitation of Rama Duwaji's iconic side-eye moment. The content creator recreated her look and the resemblance was uncanny, drawing a lot of attention on social media where many commented on her perfection.

Like they say 'imitation is an art', Pakistani comedienne who goes by the name K Khan (permit.to.life), did exactly that and won over netizens. She captioned her video: Iconic side eye of the First Lady of New York @ramaduwaji #ramaduwaji #mamdani #firstladyofnyc #funnyvideos

She was dressed her Duwaji in black, donning a similar hairstyle with the iconic side-eye stare.

One user wrote: At first, I thought it was her, another one said: Omg u look just like her

Pakistani comedienne K Khan has 258K followers on Instagram so far and has around 973 posts.

Who Is Rama Duwaji?

Rama hails from Damascus, Syria and was born in Houston, Texas. She is an animator, illustrator, and ceramist based in New York. She met Zohran Mamdani (son of academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair) on the dating app Hinge in 2021- a detail the mayor has often referenced publicly with amusement.

Zohran and Rama got engaged in October 2024, held a private nikah ceremony two months later in Dubai, and married in February 2025 in a civil ceremony at New York City Hall. They also had a ceremony in Uganda – Mamdani's birth country – in July 2025.

She became the current first lady of New York City, following the inauguration of her husband, Zohran Mamdani, as mayor of New York City in 2026.

After graduating from high school, Duwaji studied communication arts at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts. She first attended classes at the school's satellite campus in Doha, Qatar, during her freshman year, then transferred to its main campus in Richmond, Virginia, where she obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts cum laude in 2019.