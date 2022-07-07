NEW DELHI: Vishaal Rasquinha is a name that is making waves in the event and entertainment industry. This award-winning emcee has hosted a myriad of shows, however, hosting Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding brought him under the spotlight.

We asked Vishaal a few questions to get a sense of his journey from his perspective and to learn more about his emceeing career.



Q: You were the emcee for Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif's wedding. How do you feel about that?

A: I feel a lot of things have to fall into place for something like this to happen. Because it was really funny that nobody was taking those dates and those dates just fell into place like they were meant to occur. So in a way, I feel that destiny or my entire power of manifestation came through with this one. The wedding, I feel, was a complete honour. I feel that I could be a part of something that would eventually make history and it would feel amazing to do it or just be a part of it.



Q: How do you manage to bring a vibrant energy to an unresponsive audience?

A: I feel throughout the last 6-7 years of doing weddings exclusively, I have learned how to deal with different audiences because reading people comes to me well and it has come to me over time. So the audience can only be unresponsive if they don’t relate to him. I feel and this is advice for most artists, that you have to find a middle ground where the audience relates to you and you also give a version of yourself out there and I feel that’s when synergy happens.



Q: From your emceeing career, tell us about the shows which you think are the best.

A: I remember doing this one show where I had over 16 thousand people in NSCI in Mumbai and one of the best DJ lineups that anyone could have ever seen and it had like the starlets of that time. The second one was the IPL. I also hosted for Rajasthan Royals for about five years and every time I stepped into that stadium and spoke to 30–40,000 people at once, it gives me shivers when I think about it, even today.

Talking about the wedding perspective, the one wedding that I remember was one of my first ones where this family adopted me as a child. I did this wedding like I was a family member. This is, however, a practice I follow even today because, for me, if I’m going to do this, I’m going to need a great vibe. I want to be your family member and I want to give you the show of a lifetime.

Q: What else have you stored in your bag? Tell us about your plans.

A: One of the things in the immediate future is my podcast, which should be released shortly. I have plans to make delightful conversations where people who make other weddings beautiful get to share their stories because I feel it's super important for people to know. Also, I have plans on how I want to make weddings more personal; I will set up a beautiful show but still keep the intimacy of the family. Moreover, one of my dream jobs is to get into a sports broadcasting job because that's just my absolute favourite, but weddings will always be my first love.