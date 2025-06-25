World's Sexiest Woman: Maxim, Fashion and lifestyle magazine in The Maxim Hot 100 crowned a 59-year-old actor as the world's sexiest women in 2024. Model-turned-actor make it to the list after beating some of the most popular celebs in the hollywood Industry.

Meet World Most Sexiest Women 2024

The 59-year-old cover star of Maxim Hot 100 list in 2024 was model-turned-actor Elizabeth Hurley. yes you read this right! beating others half her age as the world's sexiest. Hurley was also the oldest winner of this title. In October last year, Maxim unveiled the cover featuring Elizabeth Hurley, the magazine released the full list of the other 99 women. Hurley surpassed many A-Lister from Hollywood Industry to secure top spot in the list.

The Maxim Hot 100 list featured popular celebrity like Sydney Sweeney, Margot Robbie, Lily Collins, Zendaya, Daisy Edgar-Jones. The list also star popstar like Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennie Kim, and Dua Lipa. Alongside Fashion icons Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber also made the list. Talking about the previous list, Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Rihanna and Megan Fox have also been part of the Maxim Hot 100.

Elizabeth Hurley: Rose To Fame, Dating And More

'World's sexiest woman' Hurley rose to fame in the late 80s doing small roles in British films, but it was her personal life that made headlines. Elizabeth first rose to prominence after she was romantically involved with Hugh Grant for brief period of time (approximately 13 years) before separating in 2000 .

Her striking appearance at the London premiere of his film Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994, in a plunging black Versace dress held together with gold safety pins, gained her instant media attention and was a sensation. Her famous 'Got Milk' ad campaign in the late 90s made her popular in the US too.

Talking about her filmography Hurley appeared in films like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, cult classic Bedazzled among others. On professional front, Elizabeth Hurley is all set to star in animated series Breaking Bear where she re-unites with Brendan Fraser after 25 years

Check Her Connection With Popstar Miley Cyrus

Hurley makes history as the oldest winner as World's sexiest woman at 59.Elizabeth Hurley's personal life has been a subject of public interest, particularly her relationships and her son, Damian Hurley. After breakup with Hugh Grant She was romatically involved with American businessman Steve Bing., father of her son Damian.

In 2007-11, Hurley married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar. She later became engaged to cricket legend Shane Warne before their separation in 2015. Talking about her current status In April, 2025 Hurley annonced she announced her relationship with American musician Billy Ray Cyrus.