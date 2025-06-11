Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914293https://zeenews.india.com/people/meet-ye-ye-kanye-west-sparks-name-change-speculation-with-new-biz-documents-2914293.html
NewsLifestylePeople
KANYE WEST

Meet Ye Ye, Kanye West Sparks Name Change Speculation With New Biz Documents

In California, such a change would require publishing a legal notice in a local newspaper before a judge considers the petition. No such public filing has yet been reported, as per E! News.

|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 11:46 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Meet Ye Ye, Kanye West Sparks Name Change Speculation With New Biz Documents Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Music mogul and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West appears to be embracing yet another evolution of his identity.

The rapper, who legally shortened his name to Ye in 2018, has now been referred to as Ye Ye in several official business documents filed in the state of California.

According to documents obtained by E! News, on June 10, the name "Ye Ye" is listed in filings related to West's ventures, including Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label, and Ox Paha Inc.

His Chief Financial Officer, Hussain Lalani, used the updated name when identifying West as a key figure in the companies, naming him as a "manager or member," as per E! News.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the 48-year-old artist has initiated a formal legal name change to Ye Ye.

In California, such a change would require publishing a legal notice in a local newspaper before a judge considers the petition. No such public filing has yet been reported, as per E! News.

West's interest in name changes is rooted in deeper personal and spiritual meaning. When he changed his name to Ye in 2018, he explained the decision by referencing religious texts, and said, "In the Bible, it means 'you.' So, I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye, just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything," as quoted by E! News.

The name Ye was also the title of his eighth studio album, which he described as embodying the energy and duality of human nature. "I wanted something that felt with the energy," he said in an interview at the time, adding, "Just with the universe was giving me, I wanted to match that energy," as quoted by E! News.

Most recently, West appeared to distance himself from his previous online persona.

On May 31, he announced his departure from his verified account on X (formerly Twitter), which still bears the handle @kanyewest.

"Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest Twitter cause my name is Ye," he wrote, adding, "Gonna start a ye account and it is what it is."

West shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK