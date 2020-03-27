हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle back to showbiz as narrator of documentary 'Elephants'

The show will debut on April 3 on Disney Plus, the studio announced Thursday.

Meghan Markle back to showbiz as narrator of documentary &#039;Elephants&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Los Angeles: Actress and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will be narrating the Disneynature documentary "Elephants".

The show will debut on April 3 on Disney Plus, the studio announced Thursday.

This will be Meghan's first project for Markle in show business after she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, officially step away from their roles within the British Royal Family on March 31, reports variety.com.

In support of "Elephants," Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are donating to Elephants Without Borders, an organisation working to protect the elephants living in Botswana.

Earlier this year, news broke that Markle had partnered with Disney on an unspecified project after she and her husband revealed they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

In the announcement, Disneynature's credits Markle as "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex", rather than including her previous royal title of "HRH". "Elephant" will premiere on Disney Plus the same day as the previously announced Disneynature documentary "Dolphin Reef", which will be narrated by Natalie Portman. "Penguins," which opened in theaters in 2019, will also debut on the streaming service that day.
 

Meghan Markle
