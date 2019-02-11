Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood engaged

Los Angeles: Actress Melissa Benoist has got engaged to her "Supergirl" co-actor Chris Wood.

The duo took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the news of their engagement, reports eonline.com.

"Yes yes yes it will always be yes," Benoist captioned a photograph of Wood kissing her on the cheek, with her engagement ring on full display.

Wood shared the same photograph and wrote: "The happiest."

They both met on the set of TV series "Supergirl", in which Benoist stars as the lead character.

The 30-year-old actress was previously married to "Glee" star Blake Jenner. But due to irreconcilable differences, she filed for divorce in 2016 and officialy got separated from him in 2017.

