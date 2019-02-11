हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood engaged

They both met on the set of TV series "Supergirl", in which Benoist stars as the lead character.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Melissa Benoist has got engaged to her "Supergirl" co-actor Chris Wood.

The duo took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the news of their engagement, reports eonline.com.

"Yes yes yes it will always be yes," Benoist captioned a photograph of Wood kissing her on the cheek, with her engagement ring on full display. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

yes yes yes it will always be yes__

A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

Wood shared the same photograph and wrote: "The happiest."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The happiest. __

A post shared by Chris Wood (@christophrwood) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

not from our wedding BUT IT WILL BE SOON ___

A post shared by Chris Wood (@christophrwood) on

The 30-year-old actress was previously married to "Glee" star Blake Jenner. But due to irreconcilable differences, she filed for divorce in 2016 and officialy got separated from him in 2017.
 

 

