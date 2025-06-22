Melrose Place Star Courtney Thorne-Smith Files For Divorce After 18 Years Of Marriage

Washington: Melrose Place' star Courtney Thorne-Smith has filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Fishman, after 18 years of marriage, reported People.

'Melrose Place' is a prime-time TV soap opera that aired on Fox for seven seasons from July 8, 1992, to May 24, 1999. The show follows the lives of a group of young adults living in an apartment complex in West Hollywood, California. The show was created by Darren Star

The actress, 57, has been separated from Fishman since September 2021, according to court documents.

Thorne-Smith, who filed the documents without an attorney, cited "irreconcilable differences" in court records filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on June 17, reported People.

According to court documents, Smith also filed for joint custody of the pair's 17-year-old son, Jacob Emerson. She also requested that the court terminate the spousal support option for herself and Fishman, reported People.

Thorne-Smith and Fishman married on New Year's Day in 2007. According to the filing, they have been separated since September 2021.

This was Thorne-Smith's second marriage. She was married to geneticist Andrew Conrad from 2000 to 2001, and the pair had no children.

The actress dated her 'Melrose Place' costar Andrew Shue while shooting for it.

During the August 5, 2024 episode of the Still the Place podcast, Thorne-Smith recalled that while their split was "shockingly not weird," she and Shue did implement some on-set ground rules post-breakup, notably a "no tongue" kissing rule for their characters, reported People.

Thorne-Smith made her first film appearance in the 1986 feature film drama Lucas, alongside Winona Ryder, Corey Haim, and Charlie Sheen. She was also involved in several movies in the late 1980s, such as Welcome to 18 (1986), Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987), Summer School (1987), and Side Out (1990). In 1998, she starred in the box office flop Chairman of the Board with Carrot Top. In 2009, she appeared in Sorority Wars.