'Men are rarely subjected to the same scrutiny,' says Malaika Arora on unequal standards of ageing for men and women

Actress and dancer Malaika Arora, who has spent over three decades in the entertainment industry, has spoken about the unequal way ageing is perceived for men and women. She pointed out that women are frequently questioned about growing older and are often expected to explain or defend how they feel about it, while men rarely face similar scrutiny. She described this as a reflection of a deeply rooted patriarchal mindset that continues to influence beauty standards, where ageing in men is often accepted or even celebrated, but in women it is treated as something to be examined.

Malaika Arora on changes in appearances

Speaking during her appearance on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra (Season 3), produced by Gautam Thakker Films, Arora addressed questions about how she views the changes in her appearance over time.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra offer prayers at Datia’s Pitambara Peeth - See pic

“There are days when these thoughts cross my mind, days when I question the obvious, and then there are days when I simply don’t care because I know I’m doing what I love. I’m enjoying this phase of my life, I feel like I’m in my prime, and I’m still hungry to do so much more. That’s what truly matters to me” says Malaika

She further elaborated on the unequal expectations placed on women, noting how conversations around age and beauty differ sharply between genders.

“What I find interesting is that women are constantly asked these questions about age, beauty, and desirability, while men are rarely subjected to the same scrutiny. A woman is always expected to justify how she looks, “Do you still feel beautiful? Do you still feel desirable? How does it feel to be this age?’ These questions are almost never directed at men. For me, it’s never been just about physical appearance. Of course, that’s what the world sees first, but there’s so much more. It’s about how you feel mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. It’s about what drives you, what motivates you to get out of bed every morning and seize the day. I don’t wake up thinking, ‘I look good today.’ That’s not how most women function. We wake up wanting to create, contribute, build something meaningful, and leave behind a legacy that our children and families can be proud of”

Arora also delivered a broader message about changing narratives around women and age, urging a shift in societal commentary.

“And honestly, the constant commentary around women and age needs to change. ‘She looks amazing for her age,’ ‘She’s so fit at this age’, why is age always the headline? I was myself then, I am myself now, and I’ll continue to be myself twenty years from now because I feel good, I feel strong, and I feel fulfilled. I think women everywhere need to wear that confidence like a badge of honour, unapologetically. We should celebrate ourselves, our journeys, and everything we continue to become”

Malaika Arora's upcoming work

On the professional front, Malaika Arora continues to remain active in music and pop culture. Her recent appearances include “Poison Baby” from Thamma (2025) and “Chillgum” alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. She is also widely recognised for her popular dance performances in tracks such as “Munni Badnaam Hui” and “Chaiyya Chaiyya.”