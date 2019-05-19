close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sophie Turner

Mental health comes first, stresses Sophie Turner

Actress Sophie Turner, who battled with weight at a young age, has learnt that she has to put her mental health first, beyond anything "otherwise Im screwed and then I might actually end up in rehab".

Mental health comes first, stresses Sophie Turner

Los Angeles: Actress Sophie Turner, who battled with weight at a young age, has learnt that she has to put her mental health first, beyond anything "otherwise Im screwed and then I might actually end up in rehab".

The 23-year-old became a popular name after starring as Sansa Stark in the show "Game Of Thrones". 

While talking to The Sunday Times, the newlywed opened up about her mental health and how she managed to overcome it. "Everyone's metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that's documented. My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I'll just eat nuts today," she said.

She confessed that she started to get medical help after not having a period for a year, reports metro.co.uk. "I've learnt that I have to turn down jobs if I need to lose weight for them because it's not good for my mental health at all,' she admitted. 

"You feel so much pressure to say yes, but I've learnt that I have to put my mental health first, beyond anything, otherwise I'm screwed and then I might actually end up in rehab." 

The star revealed she was saved by her husband Joe Jonas during the time she was mentally unwell as he helped Turner to love herself.

Tags:
Sophie TurnerMental healthGame of ThronesPriyanka Chopra
Next
Story

Cannes 2019: Indian beauties Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi and Ileana strike a pose with 'jiju' Nick Jonas

Must Watch

PT24M1S

Maha Exit Poll 2019: Lok Sabha election result predictions