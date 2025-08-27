'Mera Govinda Sirf Mera Hi Hai…': Sunita Ahuja Addresses Cheating Rumours

Mumbai: Bollywood couple Govinda and Sunita Ahuja put all separation rumours to rest as they came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at their Mumbai residence on Wednesday.



Govinda, dressed in a maroon kurta, twinned with Sunita, who wore a matching saree. Videos from the celebration quickly went viral, showing the couple performing the Ganpati puja with devotion and distributing sweets to the paparazzi.



Speaking to the media during the celebration, Sunita strongly dismissed the ongoing rumours about their marriage and said that people should not believe such talk unless they themselves speak about it.



Making it clear that no one can come between them, Sunita said, "Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath me dekh kar. Itna close... agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari duriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye... Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai." (Hasn't the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close... If there was something wrong, would we be this close? There would've been distance between us. No one can separate us... My Govinda is only mine and no one else's.)



She added with a smile, "Jab tak hum kuch na bole, koi bhi cheez pe aap mat boliye" (Until we say something, please don't speak on anything).



Several guests were also spotted at their home, including 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra, who came for Ganpati darshan.



Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, are proud parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Second Hand Husband,' Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut soon.

