Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3024647https://zeenews.india.com/people/mera-kabhi-aisa-koi-iraada-nahi-tha-badshah-breaks-silence-and-apologises-amid-tateeree-song-controversy-3024647.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople‘Mera kabhi aisa koi iraada nahi tha...’: Badshah breaks silence and apologises amid ‘Tateeree’ song controversy
BADSHAH

‘Mera kabhi aisa koi iraada nahi tha...’: Badshah breaks silence and apologises amid ‘Tateeree’ song controversy

Rapper Badshah has responded to the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree, saying he never intended to hurt the sentiments of people from Haryana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘Mera kabhi aisa koi iraada nahi tha...’: Badshah breaks silence and apologises amid ‘Tateeree’ song controversy(Image Credit: IANS and X)

Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 7: Rapper-singer Badshah has finally responded to the controversy surrounding his latest song Tateeree, saying he never intended to hurt the sentiments of people from Haryana through his lyrics.

As the backlash over the song grew, Badshah shared a video on Instagram explaining his side. In the video, he said that he has seen that the lyrics and visuals of the song have upset many people, especially those from Haryana.

The rapper also spoke about his connection with the state and said he is proud of his roots. “I am from Haryana myself. Those who know me understand that my language, food habits, lifestyle, and identity all come from Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never intended to say anything disrespectful about any child or woman from Haryana,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Badshah further explained that he comes from the hip-hop music genre, where lyrics are often directed toward competitors and are part of artistic expression. He clarified that the lyrics were not aimed at any woman or child.

The singer also apologised to those who felt hurt by the song. He requested people to see him as a son of Haryana and forgive him if his work had hurt their feelings.

The controversy began after the release of the song “Tateeree.” Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia.

Police have also started the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. A notice has been sent asking the singer to appear before the police, and teams have been conducting raids to arrest him, officials confirmed in a tweet. (Inputs by ANI)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson among eight nominees for T20 WC Player of the Tournament Award
Gulf War
Trump's Gulf betrayal? Iran strikes US allies as Middle East conflict explodes
men jeans
Everyday Men’s Baggy and Stretchable Jeans — Myntra Birthday Bash Picks
IRIS Dena
India allowed Iranian ship docking before US sank IRIS Dena: Report
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson 2.0: Ravi Shastri reveals what sparked CSK star's turnaround
Israel-Iran War
Israel strikes 400+ targets in Iran; air defense systems decimated
iran israel
Algorithm's flaw: Was an AI error responsible for massacre of 160 schoolgirls
girls night suit
Comfortable Girls’ Nightwear to Check During Myntra Birthday Bash
RCB
Jacob Bethell vs Phil Salt: Who will be RCB’s 4th overseas player in IPL 2026?
noida international airport jewar
Noida International Airport gets DGCA licence: Flights from Jewar to begin