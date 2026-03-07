‘Mera kabhi aisa koi iraada nahi tha...’: Badshah breaks silence and apologises amid ‘Tateeree’ song controversy

Mumbai (Maharashtra), March 7: Rapper-singer Badshah has finally responded to the controversy surrounding his latest song Tateeree, saying he never intended to hurt the sentiments of people from Haryana through his lyrics.

As the backlash over the song grew, Badshah shared a video on Instagram explaining his side. In the video, he said that he has seen that the lyrics and visuals of the song have upset many people, especially those from Haryana.

The rapper also spoke about his connection with the state and said he is proud of his roots. “I am from Haryana myself. Those who know me understand that my language, food habits, lifestyle, and identity all come from Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never intended to say anything disrespectful about any child or woman from Haryana,” he said.

Badshah further explained that he comes from the hip-hop music genre, where lyrics are often directed toward competitors and are part of artistic expression. He clarified that the lyrics were not aimed at any woman or child.

The singer also apologised to those who felt hurt by the song. He requested people to see him as a son of Haryana and forgive him if his work had hurt their feelings.

The controversy began after the release of the song “Tateeree.” Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia.

Police have also started the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. A notice has been sent asking the singer to appear before the police, and teams have been conducting raids to arrest him, officials confirmed in a tweet. (Inputs by ANI)