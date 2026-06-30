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'Meri biwi hai...' Gaurav Khanna breaks silence after Akanksha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Upp 2

Gaurav Khanna has reacted to Akanksha Chamola's divorce announcement, saying his love and support for her remain unchanged despite their decision to part ways.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 09:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
'Meri biwi hai...' Gaurav Khanna breaks silence after Akanksha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Upp 2
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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