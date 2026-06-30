/'Meri biwi hai...' Gaurav Khanna breaks silence after Akanksha Chamola announces divorce on Lock Upp 2

Actor Gaurav Khanna has finally reacted after his wife, Akanksha Chamola, revealed on Lock Upp 2 that the couple is heading for divorce. While addressing the ongoing buzz, Gaurav maintained that his love and support for Akanksha remain unchanged.
Speaking to paparazzi outside the Laughter Chefs set on Tuesday, Gaurav was asked how he was doing amid the controversy surrounding his personal life. Responding calmly, the actor said, “Bas yaar, wahi yaar jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai… Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche kyu hatu?”
(I am doing the same as I always was. The love is still the same, and the support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha—she's my wife. If I've loved her, why would I step back?)
When a paparazzo pointed out that the controversy had become massive, Gaurav reiterated his support, saying, “All the very best to Akanksha for life. Main humesha uske sath khada hu aur usko support kar raha hu. Vo acha khele aur jeet ke aaye.”
(I will always stand by her and support her. I hope she plays the game well and wins.)
The video of Gaurav's interaction quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans. One netizen wrote, "I think Akansha didn't even tell Gaurav that she would tell everything on the show." Another wrote, "Gaurav is good actor and wah abhi bhi anuj kapadia ke character se bahar nahi nikla."
Take a look:
During the second episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha opened up about her marriage while speaking to fellow contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala. She revealed that their differing views on parenthood played a major role in their decision to part ways.
Akanksha shared that she never developed a maternal instinct despite being open to the idea initially. Over time, she realised motherhood was not something she wanted, while Gaurav eventually decided he wanted children.
She said she had been honest with him about her feelings and told him that if becoming a parent was important to him, she would understand if he chose to move on.
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola got married on November 24, 2016. Their relationship had largely remained away from the spotlight until Akanksha publicly confirmed their separation during her appearance on Lock Upp 2. Gaurav's latest statement marks his first public reaction since the announcement, with the actor emphasising that he continues to respect and support his wife.
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