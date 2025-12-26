Merry Christmas 2025: Katrina Kaif Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her First Christmas Celebration After Welcoming Baby

Mumbai: Actor Katrina Kaif enjoyed a cosy fam-jam Christmas celebration. Taking to Instagram, she gave her fans and followers a sneak peek into Kaushal's and Kaif's Christmas bash.

She shared an adorable picture of herself smiling with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and brother Sebastien.

Katrina looked radiant in a red sweater, exuding Christmas vibes. Vicky, Sunny and Sebastien embraced the Christmas spirit by donning Santa Caps.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Love joy and peace to all... It's a Merry Merry Christmas," she captioned the post.

In November this year, Vicky and Katrina announced the arrival of their son, leaving fans and their friends joyous.

"Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," the note read.

They confirmed their pregnancy in September with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.