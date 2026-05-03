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NewsEntertainmentPeopleMeryl Streep praises Stanley Tucci as he receives Hollywood Walk of Fame, says, 'I'm in love with you...'
MERYL STREEP

Meryl Streep praises Stanley Tucci as he receives Hollywood Walk of Fame, says, 'I'm in love with you...'

Meryl Streep delivered a warm and personal tribute to Stanley Tucci as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, attended by several well-known actors, highlighted both his career and long-standing friendships in the industry.

|Last Updated: May 03, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Meryl Streep praised Stanley Tucci for his talent and personality during the ceremony.
  • Tucci was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside Emily Blunt.
  • The two actors recently reunited in The Devil Wears Prada 2, continuing their long collaboration.
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Meryl Streep praises Stanley Tucci as he receives Hollywood Walk of Fame, says, 'I'm in love with you...'Pic Credit: Stanley Tucci, Instagram

Washington, US: Actor Meryl Streep paid a heartfelt tribute to Stanley Tucci as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commending both his talent and character. Tucci received the recognition in a rare joint ceremony alongside Emily Blunt, with several high-profile attendees, including John Krasinski, Matt Damon, and Dwayne Johnson, present at the event. Taking the stage, Streep reflected on her long association with Tucci, with whom she has shared screen space in films like 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'Julie and Julia'.

Her remarks combined admiration for his acting with a striking observation about his persona. "Stanley has an elegance to his heterosexuality, his undeniable heterosexuality, which is formidable," Streep said, adding that her comment was not comparative but descriptive.

"Not that heterosexuality is better than any other kind of sexuality, it's just that elegance, real, unforced, natural, unstyled elegance. It is sometimes harder for straight men," as quoted by Variety.

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She went on to applaud Tucci's versatility and screen presence, describing him as "urbane, sly, funny," and noting that he consistently brings depth to his roles, adding,"He always finds something true and surprising in every man that he plays. He transforms character acting into leading man material," she said.

ALSO READ | Rashmika Mandanna's sister Shiman turns 13, actress shares sweet note; says 'I love you sweetie'

The tribute also took a personal turn, underscoring their decades-long friendship.

"I'm in love with you, just like everybody else. It's impossible not to love Stanley Tucci," Streep said, adding, "I've known you longer as a friend than as a scene partner. We've been through some rough times together and some great times, and I love you deeply," as quoted by Variety.

Reaffirming her admiration as a collaborator, she added, "I've adored working with Stanley... and I am ready to go again whenever you raise your elegant little finger."

The two actors have recently reunited onscreen in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', which is currently running in theatres.

ALSO READ | The Devil Wears Prada 2 day 1 India box office collection: Meryl Streep–Anne Hathaway return sees decent start despite high buzz

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