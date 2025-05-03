Met Gala 2025: Date, Theme, Hosts, Star-Studded Guest List, Where To Watch LIVE And More

Met Gala 2025: Countdown Begins! Fashion's biggest night is almost here as the Met Gala 2025 gears up to dazzle the New York City. Notable personalities from around the world will walk the red carpet in style. From the powerful theme and its cultural significance to the star-studded guest list - here's everything you need to know about this prestigious global event.

What Is Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a fundraising gala for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Conceived by publicist Eleanor Lambert, the event was originally launched to support the newly established Costume Institute. Since 1995, it has been organized and presided over by Anna Wintour, transforming into one of fashion’s most celebrated nights. Traditionally, the Gala coincides with the opening of the institute’s annual fashion exhibition.

When Is Met Gala 2025?

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday of May, has long been a glittering highlight of the fashion calendar. This year, the highly anticipated red carpet event falls on May 5. According to Vogue India, the annual fashion exhibition will run from May 10 to October 26, 2025, following the Met Gala. The event serves as the primary source of funding for all activities of the Costume Institute.

Met Gala 2025 - Theme

This year's Met Gala theme reflects the Costume Institute’s annual exhibition, which the gala also inaugurates. The 2025 theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style', is inspired by 18th-century fashion as explored in Monica Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. In the book, Miller examines how Black individuals have used fashion to ''imagine new ways of embodying political and social responsibilities.''

Met Gala 2025 - Dress Code

Talking about Met Gala 2025's Dress Code, In conjunction with the Costume Institute's "Superfine" exhibit, the dress code for the biggest fashion night is "Tailored for You." According to Vogue, the code pays tribute to the exhibit's menswear focus and is "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."

Who Is Hosting Met Gala 2025 ?

This year, fashion's biggest night is co-chairs by ace fashion designer Pharrell Williams, Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, with NBA superstar LeBron James serving as honorary co-chair. In 2024, the hosts were Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Met Gala 2025's Star-Studded Guestlist

Potential attendees on the guest list include Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani, who are expected to make their red carpet debuts. Singer Diljit Dosanjh is also making headlines for his anticipated fashionable appearance at the Gala. Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, and many other celebrities, designers, and cultural icons are expected to appear in high-fashion looks inspired by the theme.

Met Gala's 'No Phone Policy'

What happens at the Met Gala stays secret, with guests required to abide by a no-phone, no-social-media policy. The event usually features a high-profile performer, and guests always explore the exhibition before sitting down together for dinner or heading to the Met Gala after-party.

Where To Watch Met Gala 2025 ?

The star-studded fashion extravaganza will be broadcast across Vogue's digital platforms, including the magazine's official YouTube channel. Singer Teyana Taylor, Actor La La Anthony and Comedian Ego Nwodim will host the Met Gala 2025 livestream.