Met Gala 2025: 'I Am Shah Rukh Khan...' SRK Introduces Himself After Western Media Fails To Recognise Him - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan made his historic Met Gala debut in a custom Sabyasachi outfit, introducing himself to Western media after not being recognised.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 06, 2025, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Met Gala 2025: 'I Am Shah Rukh Khan...' SRK Introduces Himself After Western Media Fails To Recognise Him - WATCH (Image: @sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)

New Delhi: A video of Shah Rukh Khan introducing himself on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2025 has gone viral, sparking admiration and surprise across social media. In the clip, the Bollywood superstar politely says, “Hi, I’m Shah Rukh,” after being asked to introduce himself to Western journalists unfamiliar with his global stardom.

Watch The Video Here:

The brief exchange was part of his historic debut at the fashion event, making him the first Indian male actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet. Despite being one of the most recognisable names in global cinema, SRK approached the moment with humility, joking that he felt “nervous and excited” to be at the iconic venue.

Dressed in a striking black ensemble by renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shah Rukh embodied the Met’s 2025 theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and dress code, “Tailored for You.” His look featured a floor-length coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons, paired with a Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold and encrusted with tourmalines, sapphires, and diamonds.

In another moment, SRK was seen chatting with Vogue correspondents, who asked him how it felt to “make history.” The actor replied modestly, giving full credit to Sabyasachi, who stood beside him: “He convinced me to come.” He also mentioned how comfortable and confident the outfit made him feel, noting he usually sticks to black and white.

Sabyasachi later shared photos of the ensemble on Instagram, calling Shah Rukh Khan “a magician, superstar, and icon,” and explaining that his design aimed to honour SRK’s legendary status while celebrating the Black Dandy aesthetic.

The actor’s appearance not only celebrated Indian fashion on a world stage but also added a touch of humility and authenticity that won hearts online.

